Nintendo eShop Update: Cult of the Lamb – Unholy Alliance Update, Just Crow Things

If you’re a fan of Cult of the Lamb — and who isn’t? — this week’s eShop update should be right up your alley. The Unholy Alliance update has arrived on the Switch, and it brings new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and, most importantly, a new playable character that allows you to play in co-op mode.
Another game worth highlighting is Just Crow Things, the latest game from Unbound Creations. It’s from the “animal causing chaos” genre, along the lines of Untitled Goose Game and Little Kitty, Big City. It’s from the studio that gave us Rain On Your Parade, so it’s sure to be worth checking out.
There are plenty of other games coming to the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Cult of the Lamb – Unholy Alliance Update– Heretics never rest, and the Lamb is in need of an ally. Unholy Alliance introduces a new playable character to Cult of the Lamb: the Goat! Summoned by blood and born in corruption, this wicked new ally can join the holy Lamb in local co-op. Crusade through dungeons, slay heretics, build your cult and seek new powers together. But there’s more: In addition to co-op play, the Unholy Alliance expansion also adds new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests and other secrets to discover! The Cult of the Lamb – Unholy Alliance Update is available now on the Nintendo Switch system.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team – All of a sudden, you’ve found yourself in a different world, one where you’re now a Pokémon yourself and can speak and interact with other Pokémon. But what is your true purpose and destiny in this Pokémon world? That’s the real mystery! As the hero of this journey, you’ll begin the game by taking a personality quiz, with the results determining which Pokémon you will become out of several options. From there, you’ll select your partner Pokémon before being whisked to a world full of Pokémon to befriend and dungeons to explore. Form your rescue team, take on mysterious changing dungeons and engage in strategic, turn-based battles in this game originally available on the Game Boy Advance system!
- Digital Spotlight:
- Capture the Moment! – Grab your Nintendo Switch and get ready for World Photography Day on Aug. 19! Make memories (and take selfies!) as you catch, battle and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Or you take in-game photographs that capture Pokémon in their native environments in the New Pokémon Snap™ game. No matter your photography techniques or style, you can enjoy some picture-perfect fun with these games and more on Nintendo Switch.
DLC:
- DREDGE – The Iron Rig – The Iron Rig is the second official expansion** for DREDGE – a cosmic horror fishing adventure with a sinister undercurrent. This content adds a new constructable destination with its own story, items and adversities that can be experienced at any stage in your playthrough. Gather, craft and deliver your way through the mysteries of The Iron Rig, revisiting areas from DREDGE to investigate ancient disturbances stirring in the deep. You will assist the Ironhaven Corporation in constructing facilities that unlock items, gadgets and more, but what are they truly here for? Find out in DREDGE – The Iron Rig, available today!
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- QuakeCon 2024 Sale – Celebrate QuakeCon with savings up to 85% off on select Bethesda games like DOOM Eternal, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus! This sale lasts until Aug. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Ancient Empires
- Amazing Drawing: Coloring Book Simulator
- Arcade Tanks World: Tank Battle Simulator
- Arco
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Bizarre – Available Aug. 17
- Castaway – Available Aug. 16
- Cooking – Available Aug. 16
- Cup Killer – Sandbox Game – Available Aug. 16
- Cyber Mission – Available Aug. 21
- D.C.K.: Dock Chess King – Available Aug. 18
- Dadish Collection – Available Aug. 16
- Elrentaros Wanderings – Available Aug. 16
- Energy Lab – Available Aug. 21
- Exit Station 7
- Guayota
- Hidden Through Time 2: Discovery
- Ice World: The Frozen Age
- Just Crow Things
- Lunar Nightmare – Available Aug. 16
- Magical Delicacy
- Mangavania 2 – Available Aug. 21
- Mika and the Witch’s Mountain – Available Aug. 21
- Minami Lane
- Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death – Available Aug. 16
- Mute Crimson DX – Available Aug. 16
- My Lovely Empress – Available Aug. 21
- Overboss
- Parking Jam – Available Aug. 16
- Parking Masters
- Phantom Spark
- Rack and Slay – Available Aug. 19
- Rewind or Die – Available Aug. 16
- Space Rift
- Squiggle Drop
- Stumble Guys – Available Aug. 20
- Supermarket Manager 2024
- Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Neophytos
- Tactical Strike: Special Forces Shooter
- The Godfeather: A Mafia Pigeon Saga
- The Sirena Expedition – Available Aug. 16
- Thief Puzzle – Available Aug. 16
- Tiles Match
- Turn to Mine – Available Aug. 16
- Ultimate Fishing Supermarket Simulator 3D
- World Wars II – Airplanes Battle