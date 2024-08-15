Nintendo eShop Update: Cult of the Lamb – Unholy Alliance Update, Just Crow Things

If you’re a fan of Cult of the Lamb — and who isn’t? — this week’s eShop update should be right up your alley. The Unholy Alliance update has arrived on the Switch, and it brings new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, follower quests, and, most importantly, a new playable character that allows you to play in co-op mode.

Another game worth highlighting is Just Crow Things, the latest game from Unbound Creations. It’s from the “animal causing chaos” genre, along the lines of Untitled Goose Game and Little Kitty, Big City. It’s from the studio that gave us Rain On Your Parade, so it’s sure to be worth checking out.

There are plenty of other games coming to the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!