Everything you need to know about Black Ops 6 Zombies… and a new Terminus trailer

Gear up Call of Duty Zombies players, the next iteration of the intensely fun Zombies mode is coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Activision and the Treyarch Zombies Team dropped off a quick recap for those who don’t have the time to sort through the massive article they published on the official blog. Oh, and there’s a the reveal trailer of the new round-based Terminus action and fresh screens too.

Stay tuned for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Zombies on October 25th, 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Round-Based Zombies Terminus Reveal Trailer | New Gameplay:



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Round-Based Zombies Terminus Reveal Trailer | New Gameplay

Watch this video on YouTube

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombie screens:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombie features:

Round-based Zombies action is back, allowing 1-4 players to squad up to take down hordes of the undead.

The two launch maps include Terminus, set in the Philippine Sea, and Liberty Falls, set in West Virginia.

While Treyarch is focused on making Main Quests more challenging, they also adding an all-new Guided Mode in-season after each map’s launch to welcome more players into the world of Zombies.

Omnimovement is across all Black Ops 6 game modes, allowing players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction.

Fan-favorite Zombies features return, including GobbleGums, deep weapon customization, global progression and mode-specific systems.

Players will encounter various types of Zombies and grotesque evolving enemies like the new Vermin and Parasites.

Zombies players can also choose to play in third-person perspective and toggle HUD elements such as enemy health bars and zombie damage numbers in Settings for the first time in a Black Ops Zombies game.

And much more!