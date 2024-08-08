Everything you need to know about Black Ops 6 Zombies… and a new Terminus trailer

Gear up Call of Duty Zombies players, the next iteration of the intensely fun Zombies mode is coming alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Activision and the Treyarch Zombies Team dropped off a quick recap for those who don’t have the time to sort through the massive article they published on the official blog. Oh, and there’s a the reveal trailer of the new round-based Terminus action and fresh screens too.
Stay tuned for the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Zombies on October 25th, 2024.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Round-Based Zombies Terminus Reveal Trailer | New Gameplay:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombie screens:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombie features:
- Round-based Zombies action is back, allowing 1-4 players to squad up to take down hordes of the undead.
- The two launch maps include Terminus, set in the Philippine Sea, and Liberty Falls, set in West Virginia.
- While Treyarch is focused on making Main Quests more challenging, they also adding an all-new Guided Mode in-season after each map’s launch to welcome more players into the world of Zombies.
- Omnimovement is across all Black Ops 6 game modes, allowing players to sprint, slide and dive in any direction.
- Fan-favorite Zombies features return, including GobbleGums, deep weapon customization, global progression and mode-specific systems.
- Players will encounter various types of Zombies and grotesque evolving enemies like the new Vermin and Parasites.
- Zombies players can also choose to play in third-person perspective and toggle HUD elements such as enemy health bars and zombie damage numbers in Settings for the first time in a Black Ops Zombies game.
- And much more!
Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 - PlayStation 5
1 used & new available from $69.99
Purchase on Amazon