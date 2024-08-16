Fortnite returns to iOS…in Europe as Epic Game Store launches

This press release seriously needed a giant asterisk. Yes, The Epic Games Store is launching on mobile, but it’s only available in the European Union for iOS users, but you Android weirdos can access it worldwide. However it’s not as easy as going to the App Store or the Google Play Store.

As you know Epic Games took on Apple and Google regarding the restrictions the latter had placed on the former. While the results were mixed, millions of players were deprived of Fortnite on their mobile devices. Since the dust settled on the litigation, the EU passed the Direct Markets Act and through this act Epic is primed to return to mobile devices (The UK also passed a similar law dubbed Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill earlier this year and Epic plans to return to mobile devices in the UK in 2025).

Installing the Epic Games Store will require you to visit the website https://epic.download from your device’s browser. Effectively you will be sideloading the app onto your mobile device and Epic has provided a video which will walk users through the process. When they complete the installation, you will get Fortnite back on your mobile devices and more!

In addition to the battle royale title, Epic’s other popular free to play titles will be debuting on mobile. Rocket League Sideswipe and Fall Guys are the apps that display prominently on this new mobile iteration of the Epic Games Store. It seems to lack the full breadth of the Epic Games Store as seen on PC (You won’t be able to redeem the free games on this mobile version.).

Epic also reiterated that their launcher will be coming to alternative app stores such as the AltStore, Aptoide. While the installation isn’t that hard, I’m sure plenty of less tech savvy adults will struggle to get the app installed so their children can return to playing Fortnite on their phones.

Let’s hope one day this launcher will just natively available on the iOS app store and Google Play…but I’m certain it’s gonna be quite a while before the wounds heal…but at least this is a start.