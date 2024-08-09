Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster physical editions get a re-run, fans rejoice!

When Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster was first announced, fans of physical games were distraught that the game would only be available at the Square Enix store. When it came time to buy many fans were not able to secure their copy with their only recourse was to vent futilely or pick up the Asian release on retailers such as Play Asia or Video Games Plus.

Well Square Enix had a change of heart (or they need a quick cash infusion…who can say) and the publisher announced the game now rebadge as “Anniversary Edition” will get a wider release this October 8th and pre-orders will go live today on retailers such as its own store as well as nationwide chains such as Best Buy, Amazon. These physical releases on the PS4 and the Switch will run you $74.99 (before you complain about how it costs more than a current gen title…you’re getting 6 classic RPGs for roughly $12.50 per title). Also while not getting a collector’s edition which is quite sought after nowadays, each copy of the Anniversary Edition will come with a sheet of stickers…WOW!

Ok I’m certainly not going to look a gift horse in the mouth, and I’ll certainly pick up a copy of two. For those who missed out the first time, I’d recommend you get to the website of your favorite retailer and secure your copy before you miss out again.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is available digitally on PC, Switch and the PS4 and physically on PS4 and Switch…for now.

