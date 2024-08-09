Get a look at some weird new media for the upcoming action-horror title Slitterhead

One of the creepiest and more unique titles that was revealed during the various summer gaming events was most certainly Bokeh Game Studio’s Slitterhead. Most recently it was announced that the action-horror game would be seen behind closed doors at Gamescom and will then be available as a public playable demo at the upcoming PAX West event later this month. So if you’re attending either, make sure to stop by at the appropriate booths.

To keep the hype train rolling they dropped off a fresh “mysterious” image of a masked character with plenty of weird vibes to decipher. If you missed the gameplay trailer reveal, definitely check that out below as well.

For those into picking up a physical PS5 Day 1 Edition (available for pre-order here), that will set you back just $10 more than the standard edition, and include a few bonus items such as a soundtrack CD, art book and sticker sheet — as seen in this product shot.

Slitterhead is coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms as well as the PC on November 8th, 2024.

Slitterhead – Gameplay Trailer – SGF 2024:



Slitterhead - Gameplay Trailer - SGF 2024

