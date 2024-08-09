Arc System Works reveals River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next’s opening video

We’ve seen the Dynasty Warriors retelling of Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Arc System Works has their own iteration of the tale in the form of River City Saga: Three Kingdoms. Taking you from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the Battle of Red Cliffs, The sequel, River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next will cover the events up until the Battle of Wuzhang Plains.

In a new trailer released by the company we get a sneak peak at the game’s opening video. We get introduced to some of the familiar River City characters and what roles they’ll be taking on in this mashup of the Kunio-Kun franchise and the Romance of Three Kingdoms novels. This is just a taste of the characters you will run across as the game will have over 100 characters you meet as the three kingdoms fight for supremacy.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next will be coming to the PC, Switch and the PlayStation 4 November 7th, 2024.

