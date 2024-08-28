Croc is BACK! Argonaut Games returns with a remaster of a nostalgic classic

Argonaut Games returns after a 20-year hiatus to bring us something genuinely exciting after all this time! You may recognize them from classics like Starglider 1 and 2, the seminal Star Fox, and the absolute classic PlayStation platformer Croc: Legend of the Gobbos With their last release in the industry dated back to 2004, Argonaut Games wants to let you know about their return to the limelight.

Feeling a bit nostalgic for some old school classics? Worry not, because Argonaut is bringing back the fabled Croc: Legend of the Gobbos with a remaster for consoles and PC. With a teaser trailer that can be found embedded below, get a glimpse into the newly touched-up world of Croc. Charming and creative, resulting in an instant classic, Croc returns with an all new HD set of visuals and modern controls, alongside a nostalgic and fun gameplay experience. Argonaut aims to remind you why you fell in love with games all those years ago, and we sure can’t wait to see them deliver.

Additionally, fans of retro gaming will be ecstatic to hear that the remaster includes the “Crocipedia”, a meticulously crafted and extensive digital museum chalk full of long-lost dev assets and game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team interviews, and so, so much more! It’s a breath of fresh air to get an in-depth look into the thought processes behind development of such a classic title.

Gary Sheinwald, the Co-CEO of Argonaut Games, expressed his excitement and positive look towards the future: “I worked closely with Jez on the design and production of Starglider, Argonaut’s first big hit back in 1986, so to take up the mantle of relaunching Argonaut Games nearly four decades later brings me full circle, and we have further exciting announcements in the pipeline in the coming months.”

The team wishes to honor the original Croc’s legacy all while bringing it back into the limelight for a brand new audience, especially Co-CEO Mike Arkin. They want us to know it’s a big labor of love for the team, and that they’re beyond excited to bring such a classic from back in the day to consoles and PC later this year.

Want to keep up to date with Argonaut Games and future announcements from the team, including news about the remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos? Keep up with updates and news at their website and make sure to follow them on social media! The legacy of Argonaut Games continues with an epic comeback to the games industry, and anybody that grew up in that era of games should be excited for what comes next from Argonaut. They’re just as excited as we are to follow them amidst their return.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Teaser Trailer:



Croc Legend of the Gobbos Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos screens/art: