What fate awaits you in Volgarr the Viking II, out now!

It’s wild to know that Volgarr the Viking is 10 years old, so just when gamer’s skills went untested, Crazy Viking Studios unleashed a new game featuring their beloved berserker!

With ten years to incubate new ideas and address players’ concerns from the first title, Volgarr the Viking II is an older and wiser game. However don’t expect the coddling and hand holding of modern games and only a few skilled players will be able to enjoy the game’s true ending (until someone uploads an ending compilation). However new players need not fret, you won’t be sent up the river without a paddle as the game will have some accessibility options such as a practice mode to build up your skill!

Hopefully these ten years have not lessened your mettle as Volgarr the Viking is out now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Volgarr the Viking II – Launch Trailer



Volgarr the Viking II - Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Volgarr the Viking II screens:

