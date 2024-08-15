Antstream Arcade Connect reveals its inevitable march onto the PlayStation platform

I think many companies want to be the Netflix of games, but no one has made it so it’s platform agnostic. Antstream seems to be the closest to being platform agnostic, as their service is available on PC, iOS, Android, Smart TVs and Xbox. In it’s latest video presentation the company revealed that its retro streaming service will be coming to the PlayStation platform in the near future.

Pricing is pretty affordable, an annual membership is $39.99 and if you want to nab a lifetime subscription $99.99 (available here on Amazon) will secure your access to the platform. While these prices are quite affordable, the subscription does not appear to be portable, meaning if you get the subscription on a specific platform it is for that platform only…so pick your platform wisely.

In addition to the 1300 titles that range from the Amiga to the PlayStation, the platform offers worldwide leaderboards, community challenges and even titles never released abroad, such as PlayStation 1 Net Yaroze (Sony’s hobbyist development platform that was available exclusively in Japan). Antstream Arcade also recently launched on iOS where prospective customers can enjoy a 7 day trial of the platform.

For full details of what was announced at Antstream’s August Connect Presentation, please visit the company’s YouTube channel or view the embedded video below.

Antstream Arcade Connect | August 2024:



