iBUYPOWER expands into Canada thanks to retailer partnerships

iBUYPOWER has been in the pre-built PC game for 2025 and has kept itself relevant by smart sponsorships such as being the official hardware provider for Valorant Championships Tour, teaming up with upcoming brands such as Hololive and HoYoverse to allow customers to own bespoke looking PCs that allow them to express their fandom of their favorite Vtuber or character from their favorite titles. The company is continuing to make moves as it expands retail presence into Canada with a partnership with retailers such as Costco Canada, Best Buy Canada, Staples Canada, Visions Electronics, Newegg Canada. To support this hardware that will be used by the Canucks, iBUYPOWER also partnered with ASI, a Toronto based IT firm with over 4 decades of service, so if your iBUYPOWER computer runs into any issues, you’ll be in good hands.

To kick off this new expansion, the company will be attending the Canadian National Exhibition, which will be running from August 16th to September 2nd. Situated at booth 6215 in the Intel sponsored 2024 Gaming Garage. Prospective customers can check out iBUYPOWER’s bespoke offerings before they can order it from their new canadian retail partners. As someone who has experienced the company’s booth at Anime Expo, I can safely say that their booth is something you should not skip out on as you’re bound to see some powerful and intricately designed hardware as well as fun activities where you’re likely to reap rewards.

The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is held at Exhibition Place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will last until Labor Day.