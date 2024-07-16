Takeda Takahashi closes out Mortal Kombat 1’s inaugural season

Is Takeda really the best way to close out the first season of Mortal Kombat 1? NetherRealm seems to think so this former member of the “Kombat Kids” is a suitable endcap to the title which re-imagines the timeline under the Fire God Liu Kang.

As with most of the kast (sorry…I’ll stop), Takeda’s origins are slightly different compared to his pre-MK1 self. Now the cousin of Kenshi (rather than son), he was a member of the Yakuza who opposed Kenshi’s crusade against the clans. The duo came to blows with Kenshi leaving the victor and Takeda mortally wounded. Rather than let his kin die, Kenshi sought out the assistance of the Shirai-Ryu to heal his cousin and keep him safe from retaliation. Although he tried to escape numerous times, Takeda eventually saw and admired the ways of the ninja clan, eventually learning their ways to become a defender of Earthrealm. Now armed with his serrated whips, explosive kunai and the techniques taught to him, Takeda now joins his cousin in his quest to destroy the criminal underworld.

Takeda will be available widely on July 30th, but for those who have purchased the Kombat Pack will be able to access him and Ferra, a kameo fighter on July 23rd. I’m sure the tournament organizers at EVO are breathing a sigh of relief as this means they do not have to do a last minute update on all their machines prior to the tournament which is set to occur this Friday. Speaking of EVO, Takeda and Ferra will be playable at demo kiosks at the WB Games booth (G1) near the Convention floor main stage next to the Bandai Namco Booth. So if you’re not a Kombat Pass owner you can try before you buy this Shirai-Ryu initiate.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Takeda Gameplay Trailer



Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Takeda Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube