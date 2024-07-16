Gestalt: Steam & Cinder finally arrives on PC today

I’m always game for a good metroidvania and when PAX East 2020 (the booking email is still in my inbox) rolled around I took an appointment to see a title that was in the process of changing its name from Gestalt: Vanguard. When it came time to put hands on the controller, the game was called Gestalt: Steam & Cinder and featured a stoic gun and blade wielding adventurer named Aletheia. The lengthy demo had me doing quests for denizens of Canaan and one mission took me into the sewers where the game’s combat would be showcased. Aletheia controlled marvelously as I was able to shoot and slash my way through any mutant standing in my way and any monstrous swipe was gracefully avoided with a dodge roll which showed a crimson streak across the screen (Aletheia has long flowing red locks). I left a demo definitely looking forward to playing the title sooner than later.

But alas things happen and it seems my hope to play the title would be delayed almost four years as the title is finally out for PC today. With a rebranded publisher, Fireshine Games (apparently the old publisher Sold Out’s website redirects to Fireshine Games), no mention of the console ports, however it’s still good the title is out on PC. I certainly look forward to undercovering the secrets of Canaan in this beautiful pixelated world and seeing what Aletheia is capable of!

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder is available now on PC, enjoy a 15% discount if you purchase the title within the first weeks of launch.

Gestalt: Steam & Cinder – Launch Trailer



