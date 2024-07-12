Robot fighting is on the table in Punch Club 2’s latest DLC

What do you think of when the phrase robot fighting comes to mind? Well for me it’s the 2011 Hugh Jackson film, Real Steel. The film has Jackman take on the role of a washed up boxer who reluctantly builds a fighting robot with his estranged son. While Punch Club 2: Iron Fist won’t feature an estranged son (or does it?), it certainly sounds like someone on the staff at Lazy Bear Games was a fan of the film.

The DLC which is coming out on July 22nd 2024 will give players a new storyline where they will team up with MoMMi (Modern Massive Microwave) to build an automaton that can become the Robot League Champion. Punch Club is a boxer training sim where your choices will determine if you’re a champion or a bum, the game also had a healthy does of comedy and plenty of pop culture references and I’m sure the sequel retains these features and more (Hell, in a blink and you’ll miss it moment in the DLC’s trailer you’ll see a certain golden protocol droid as a visual option for your pugilist robot).

Along with this paid DLC, Punch Club 2 will also see a free update on Steam which will allow players to create leagues. Now you can take your trainee online and earn rewards if your fighter is the last man standing! Hopefully players on consoles will get this update in the near future!

Punch Club 2: Iron Fist will be released on 7/22 on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms for $9.99.

Punch Club 2: Iron Fist – Release Date Announcement | PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo:



