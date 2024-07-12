Densetsu no Starfy series joins the Nintendo Switch Online – Game Boy Advance library

If you’re looking for some unique, wholesome and colorful new games to check out on the Nintendo Switch Online library, today is your lucky day! Nintendo has revealed that a trio of previously Japan-only Densetsu no Starfy Game Boy Advance titles are now available for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Read on for details for all three releases, along with some screens of the side-scrolling action/platformer titles.

Densetsu no Starfy screens:

Dive into a trio of colorful action games starring Starfy, the legendary star-shaped hero, in Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2 and Densetsu no Starfy 3. Previously only available in Japan, these titles are joining the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library, and are available for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members to play starting today!

Densetsu is the Japanese word for legend, and Starfy – Prince of Pufftop Kingdom, golden-hearted (and slightly clumsy) hero and frequent aquatic explorer – is ready to show you what makes him so legendary! Join Starfy, his sister Starly and his gruff best friend Moe for a swimmingly slapstick trilogy of games full of vibrant action and adventure, all originally available on the Game Boy Advance system:

· Densetsu no Starfy – No sleep ’til Pufftop! A sudden storm has caused Starfy, prince of the floating sky kingdom Pufftop, to plummet from his lofty home into the sea below. Luckily, he is rescued by an old lobster named Lobber who sets the adorable hero on a grand journey back to Pufftop. The way home is full of dangers, though, and Starfy will need to employ a variety of abilities – including Star Spin and Glide – and vehicles like the mighty Mole Tank, to overcome the challenges that await. The legend begins here!

· Densetsu no Starfy 2 – Help Starfy save his mother and bring peace back to Pufftop Kingdom in this action-packed sequel! Ogura – the villain of the first game – is back to seek vengeance against Starfy, and this time he has Mama Star in his sights. The revenge-driven ruffian ransacks Pufftop and steals away Starfy’s mother in the ensuing kerfuffle, leaving Starfy no choice but to dive head-first into his next adventure. With his best friend Moe in tow and challenges aplenty to face, Starfy has his work cut out for him.

· Densetsu no Starfy 3 – Starfy’s sister Starly joins him and Moe for their third adventure on Game Boy Advance! Discover the truth behind the mysterious villain that’s been pulling Ogura’s strings all this time and put a stop to their nefarious plans once and for all. Spin and float with the starry siblings and save the day across action-filled stages with the help of familiar friends, including … Wario?! You read that right: Wario crosses paths with Starfy and Starly to help them through the Undersea Ruins in Stage 8 (while hunting for treasure, of course), so be sure to check it out. Go, Starfy and Starly, go!