Nintendo eShop Update: SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak

Not only are we officially into the summer, today is a holiday in the United States, so there aren’t many new high-profile games arriving on the Switch this week. What this week’s update lacks in heavy hitters, however, it makes up for in terms of sheer volume, with dozens and dozens of new games.

Among the highlights: JRPG fans will want to check out The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories brings the anime series to life, and River Tails: Stronger Together is a fun-looking 3D platformer that’s gotten solid reviews on other platforms. Check out the full list below!