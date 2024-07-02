Prepare to beat down zombies in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster this September

Last week Capcom dropped the news out of nowhere that it was working on a remake of 2006’s Dead Rising. Today we got more details on the game from Capcom, including a longer trailer and a release date that’s not too far off.

On September 18th, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. As you can see in the trailer below, this new version will feature updated visuals (obviously) and more language options, along with a whole bunch of gameplay improvements, including auto-saves and the ability to aim and move at the same time. You can read the full list of improvements below, and, if you’re convinced, you can pre-order the game now everywhere it’ll be available!

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Say cheese! Everyone’s favorite zombie-hunting photojournalist, Frank West, is back in action in the beautifully remastered Dead Rising™ Deluxe Remaster – launching digitally on Sept. 19, 2024 across Xbox Series X|S , PlayStation®5, and PC via Steam , with pre-orders available starting today! Brought back to life with Capcom’s RE ENGINE , Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is the definitive remaster of the classic Dead Rising game from 2006 that delivered a fresh take on the zombie genre with incredible action, over-the-top combat, hordes of weapon choices , wacky costumes (trust us, they’re even wackier this time around), and a comedic yet compelling storyline. If you’ve been living under a rock or have been trapped in a shopping mall the last 18 years, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces freelance photojournalist Frank West as he ventures to Willamette, Colorado after overhearing there is something unnatural going on in town. Frank soon finds out he is in the middle of a zombie takeover and has 72 hours to uncover the truth about this outbreak! There are a bunch of new features and gameplay improvements in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster that will have both veterans and newcomers falling in love with the game (again), including: Improved Graphics : Experience Willamette Parkview Mall being overrun by hordes of zombies like never before in up to 4K resolution with a 60 FPS frame rate!

: Experience Willamette Parkview Mall being overrun by hordes of zombies like never before in up to 4K resolution with a 60 FPS frame rate! Updated Character Models : Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster introduces new, high-end character modeling for Frank West, the unhinged Psychopaths, NPCs like Brad, Jessie, Isabela, and the beloved Madonna, survivors of the outbreak, and the seemingly endless waves of zombies!

: introduces new, high-end character modeling for Frank West, the unhinged Psychopaths, NPCs like Brad, Jessie, Isabela, and the beloved Madonna, survivors of the outbreak, and the seemingly endless waves of zombies! Olá! Bonjour! Ciao!: For the first time ever, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster comes fully packed with voiceovers for all characters in nine different languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, and Russian! The game will also have subtitles across 14 languages, including the aforementioned nine plus Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Polish, and Arabic*! ¿¿Cómo se dice WOW??

For the first time ever, comes fully packed with voiceovers for all characters in nine different languages, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, and Russian! The game will also have subtitles across 14 languages, including the aforementioned nine plus Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Polish, and Arabic*! ¿¿Cómo se dice WOW?? Quality-of-(Undead) Life Improvements : Numerous adjustments and highly requested features have been added to the game, like: Frank West now has the ability to move while aiming! Aspiring photojournalists can customize action shots with filters to get the best glam shot of their favorite zombies! Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster now has auto-save functionality! Need a bathroom break? Don’t worry…manual saves are still available when you need a breather. All NPC and survivor interactions are now fully voiced! New and improved NPC behaviors ! Real-time lighting and shadow effects! More intuitive and user-friendly controls! New fine-tuned user interface!

: Numerous adjustments and highly requested features have been added to the game, like: Play your way with sandbox-style gameplay as you escape the madness of Willamette Parkview Mall, rescue survivors, and use almost any object you come across as a weapon in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster – the definitive remaster of the classic Dead Rising, releasing digitally on Sept. 19, 2024!