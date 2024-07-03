Remastered Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana arriving in 2025

While we wait for a release date for Ys X: Nordics (allegedly it’s getting worldwide release this fall), today at the Anime Expo in Los Angeles we got news from XSEED that at least one other Ys game is on the horizon: Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be arriving on PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch in early 2025.

It’ll be a 20th anniversary release, since Ys Memoire was first released in Japan in 2005. For Western audiences, though, it’ll be more like a 15th anniversary, since the game only arrived in the West on PSP in 2010.

Regardless of how you look at it, the trailer below shows that the game is going to look and sound a lot better now than it did when it first came out a few decades ago. Not only that, this remastered version will also feature something that no other Ys game can claim: Adol will speak, with this new version featuring voice acting for the famously mute protagonist.

Anime Expo attendees will get the first hands-on with the new game, but we’ll surely get more details as we get closer to a release date. For now, here are screenshots and the trailer!

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana - Announcement Trailer

XSEED Games, the independent-minded publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that acclaimed RPG developer Nihon Falcom’s remastered classic, Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana, will be released in North America for the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®5, and PlayStation®4 in early 2025. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana brings the RPG classic, originally released under the title Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, then later re-released as Ys: The Oath in Felghana, to modern platforms with improved visuals while retaining the action RPG’s core gameplay and charm. The title joins the lineup of playable games at the Marvelous USA and XSEED Games booth, Entertainment Hall – 110, at Anime Expo taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4-7. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi’s homeland of Felghana. The eight years they’ve been away have not been kind to the lands which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies. With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece. Key Features: Classic RPG Excitement Remastered: Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Experience the old-school action RPG combat the series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world. Refined Visual Variety : Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

: features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim. A Silent Protagonist No Longer: Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero. A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn: Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana is developed by Nihon Falcom and published in North America on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4, and PlayStation®5 by XSEED Games. A limited Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana “Refined Edition” physical release will be offered at launch to celebrate the occasion, and it will be available soon for pre-order at participating retailers and on the XSEED Games Store for the Nintendo Switch™ and PlayStation®5. The limited launch edition will include a copy of the game packaged with a soundtrack CD featuring 14 songs, an acrylic diorama/keychain set, a set of four postcards with art from the game, and a graphic cleaner cloth for a MSRP of $59.99. Details for digital editions will be made available at a later date. Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will be published in Europe by Marvelous Europe. For more information about the game, visit the official site at worldofys.com/felghana. This title has been rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB.