Secret Mode and Sumo Newcastle launch “Behind the Speed” to introduce DEATHSPRINT 66

DEATHSPRINT 66 (Yes, this is how the publisher wants it spelled and I will honor it…until I forget.) is an upcoming PC title where humans pilot clones in races where not everyone will cross the finish line. In a series of vignettes dubbed “Behind the Speed”, publisher Secret Mode and Sumo Newcastle look to educate gamers on their upcoming title.

The first episode gives us details about the world of DEATHSPRINT 66, what the team has tried in during the development of the title and how the devs aren’t looking to slowly bleed the playerbase for profit (Almost an inverse of the corporation depicted in their game…ironic!). Yep, in DEATHSPRINT 66, you’re only going to be getting the best cosmetics with skill and continued play. I’m certainly invested enough to watch the next episode of Behind the Speed!

However if you want to do more than watch and you’re attending Gamescom in late August it seems the game will be present at the show!

DEATHSPRINT 66 (Nailed all instances, baby!) will be coming to PC sometime this year.

DEATHSPRINT 66 Behind The Speed | Ep 1. Blood and Circus



