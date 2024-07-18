Bureau of Contacts (Early Access) review for PC

Platform: PC

Publisher: MIROWIN

Developer: MIROWIN

Medium: Digital

Players: 1-4

Online: No

ESRB: M

In the Ghost Hunting genre of games that have popped up the last few years, you’re probably familiar with ones like Conrad Steven’s Paranormal P.I., Phasmophobia, and a couple others. I’m happy to say that Bureau of Contacts does stand out from similar titles thanks to some differences in how determining ghost type works as well as “quests” you can complete to further your investigation and lead into a new mechanic. Unlike others in the genre, once you figure out what the ghost is, you can find out more information about their past and use that to aid in an exorcism. These take a bit of time and are rather challenging, but you do get extra rewards for completing them.

Currently, Bureau of Contacts is in a very early alpha stage, but other than only one map currently existing, you can’t really tell honestly. The game runs really smoothly and without frame dips, and it looks pretty good. You do still get a very rare crash, but that may just be something with Unreal Engine, but again, it’s not a common occurrence so you won’t have to be worrying about it during play sessions. All of the equipment you’ll be using to help with exorcisms or finding the evidence types has 3 kinds of evidence they can provide, so familiarize yourself with the details of what can happen in your journal.

The one map that’s in the game so far is actually pretty good. You’re set to explore and uncover your ghost in a big manor, covering multiple floors and rooms. From the entryway to the kitchen, 2nd floor, attic, and more, you’ll be sure to have to learn the map to better investigate and complete your quests before being hunted and killed by whatever specter is in the map. You’ll have to watch out for hazards on the ground as well. Starting off in the map, you’ll find boards with nails sticking up on the floor that will deal damage that ticks more the longer you’re on top of them and you’ll be slowed until stepping off of them. Additionally, you may hear certain sounds that are the ghost triggering abilities to further inhibit you and trap you. I’m still discovering more things that the ghosts can do, but so far I’ve found out the ghost can place oily spills on the ground with hands straight out of Death Stranding that drag you under the map and kill you instantly, place eyeball sentries that drag your vision towards them, making navigation significantly worse unless you look away strongly and fight it, and seemingly glowing landmines.

I’ll lead that into the ghost abilities, because I’m sure players will wanna know more details about that. Like other games in the genre, ghosts have unique personalities that affect how they chase you, their ability to find you, go through objects, etc. However, unlike other games, each ghost type isn’t COMPLETELY unique. Ghosts share personality types/effects, meaning you can’t just memorize behavior to run in and discover the ghost immediately. You can narrow it down for sure, but you’ll still want to be acquiring your evidence and wanting to learn as much as you can without getting caught. Some ghosts will be able to go through walls and furniture, some will go even faster if you look at them, and some will always be very slow but always know where you are when they start hunting you. It’s nice not being able to memorize the behavioral patterns of ghost types and completely negating the evidence engagement.

The audio’s pretty solid as well. Between passive map noises, the ghost noises, and the proximity chat, you’ll have a great time being immersed in the world. On top of that, they use a form of AI to affect how the ghosts interact with you verbally. Talking to it through the spirit box or just in general on the map, it can figure out if you’re hostile with words or not and react accordingly, becoming more aggressive.

I will have to mention again that Bureau of Contacts is in early access and the build is currently a very early alpha build. As a result, there does not seem to be much to particularly grind for other than money and experience for future hunts. The development team is actively working on fixes and updates as we speak, so as time goes on, we can expect to see the game grow. I, for one, think this is honestly a really fun time with friends and I think it’s worth the $8 (as of the publication/writing of this article) it costs to play this. It’s a genuinely fun time, and I hope the developers stick with it and turn it into something even better.

Note: MIROWIN provided us with a Bureau of Contacts PC code for review purposes.

Score: 8