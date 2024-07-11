Zenless Zone Zero Proxies in the NYC area might want to keep their eyes peeled on Lower Manhattan this weekend

We’ve all had roughly a week to explore the last bastion of humanity at New Eridu in Zenless Zone Zero, but Proxies in the New York City Area might want to take a break from their PCs, mobile devices and consoles as it seems a Hollow has mysteriously appeared in downtown Manhattan!

In a pop up event dubbed “Hollow Sighting in New York ” this Friday July 12th and Saturday the 13th at The Oculus (185 Greenwich St LL3110, New York, NY 10006), it seems HoyoVerse will be allowing their fans to explore the mysterious, yet dangerous interdimensional anomaly that has caused much calamity. Temporarily join the Hollow Investigative Association (H.I.A) and enter this ethereal mass and collect Ether Energy. Collect enough and you’ll take home some ZZZ goods for your trouble, but don’t dawdle too long as prolonged exposure can turn you into an Ethereal Monster!

Outside of the Hollow, Proxies and even passersby can enjoy demos of the Zenless Zone Zero on the various kiosks and take pictures with a statue of Ben Bigger as well as owners of Random Play, Belle and Wise!

Participation will reap rewards as if you complete the hollow expedition, attend the event in cosplay, posting about the event with the hashtag “#ZZZinNYC”, you’ll earn physical goods as well as rewards in-game. So if you’re in the area, come on down and enjoy a sample of life in New Eridu this summer!