Genshin Impact x Duolingo makes language learning explosive fun

Genshin Impact’s protagonist “The Traveler” found themselves in Teyvat, separated from their sibling and their journey has taken them across the many nations with unique cultures…but ironically an uniform language. Unfortunately real life doesn’t work like that and if the Traveler found themselves on Earth, they had better hope Paimon is some sort of universal translator. So it makes perfect Genshin Impact has teamed up with the language learning program Duolingo to make learning a new language accessible.

Duolingo’s approach to language learning is to game-ify the process. Bite sized lessons that take minutes a day and can be done anywhere thanks to the company’s mobile app. For those looking to get even more serious with language learning, you can enroll in the company’s Super Duolingo which offers less restrictions and none of the ads! As a part of the collaboration you can try the service for free for one month when you use the code “GENSHINLINGO” when you sign up.

On the Genshin Impact side you can celebrate this collaboration by using the code “DUOIMPACT” on the game’s redemption site to earn 30 primogems, 1 Sweet Madame and 1 Chicken Mushroom Skewer. These codes and links to each respective redemption page can be found on this co-branded webpage, but act fast as these codes will only be good for the next 7 days!

While the announcement of this collaboration was made today, it appears Eagle-eyed (er…Owl-eyed) attendees of last week’s Anime Expo might’ve had an inkling of what was to come. As Duo, the Duolingo Owl actually made an appearance at the show cosplaying as everyone’s favorite explosive loving scamp, Klee! In fact, pictures of his exploits can be seen below! Looks like Duo had a blast at the show!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, Android, iOS and the PlayStation platform and Duolingo is available on Android and iOS