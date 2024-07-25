Nintendo eShop Update: Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, The Star Named EOS

This week’s eShop update has a pair of games that you’ll want to check out if you’re a fan of puzzles. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure has garnered raves for its Zelda-esque aesthetic and its fun puzzles. Similarly, The Star Named EOS currently has 100% positive reviews on Steam, with lots of people quite enthused about how beautiful the game looks.

There are plenty more games arriving as well, so see the full list below!

    • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – Follow Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery, in this puzzle-packed adventure game. When Jemma moves, the world around her moves too – creating both a playful sense of chaos and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles for you to solve. Customize your experience with various assist options and get absorbed in the story through an expressive art style with comic-panel story scenes. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure launches on the Nintendo Switch system today.
    • The Star Named EOS – Immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn world as you play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother’s absence. The Star Named EOS is available now.

  • EA FC EA SPORTS FC 25* – Experience more ways to win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition by Sept. 26 and receive in-game rewards like a Cover Star Loan Player Item in Football Ultimate Team, 250,000 Club Coins and more. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition by Aug. 20 and receive all Standard Edition pre-order content and up to seven days of early access—you’ll be able to start playing as early as Sept. 20! You’ll also receive early access Rush Rewards in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, and more in-game rewards with Ultimate Edition pre-order. EA SPORTS FC 25 launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.

