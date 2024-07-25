Nintendo eShop Update: Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, The Star Named EOS

This week’s eShop update has a pair of games that you’ll want to check out if you’re a fan of puzzles. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure has garnered raves for its Zelda-esque aesthetic and its fun puzzles. Similarly, The Star Named EOS currently has 100% positive reviews on Steam, with lots of people quite enthused about how beautiful the game looks.
There are plenty more games arriving as well, so see the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – Follow Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery, in this puzzle-packed adventure game. When Jemma moves, the world around her moves too – creating both a playful sense of chaos and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles for you to solve. Customize your experience with various assist options and get absorbed in the story through an expressive art style with comic-panel story scenes. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure launches on the Nintendo Switch system today.
- The Star Named EOS – Immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn world as you play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother’s absence. The Star Named EOS is available now.
Pre-orders:
- EA FC EA SPORTS FC 25* – Experience more ways to win for the club. Team up with friends** to play your favorite modes in the new 5v5 Rush and manage your club to victory as FC IQ delivers more tactical control than ever before. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Standard Edition by Sept. 26 and receive in-game rewards like a Cover Star Loan Player Item in Football Ultimate Team, 250,000 Club Coins and more. Pre-order EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition by Aug. 20 and receive all Standard Edition pre-order content and up to seven days of early access—you’ll be able to start playing as early as Sept. 20! You’ll also receive early access Rush Rewards in Football Ultimate Team and Clubs, and more in-game rewards with Ultimate Edition pre-order. EA SPORTS FC 25 launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 27.
Activities:
- Get Expert Help on the Legend Challenges – Looking to put your speedrunning skills to the ultimate test in the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition game? With the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition – Classified Information for 13 Legend Challenges My Nintendo digital reward, you can have the tips you need to take down these in-game challenges right at your fingertips. No Platinum Points*** are required to redeem this reward! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/45e481ad207224e4.
- My Nintendo Shovel Knight: Decade of Digging Sweepstakes – Celebrate 10 years of the chivalrous adventurer, Shovel Knight! Enter the My Nintendo Shovel Knight: Decade of Digging Sweepstakes**** for a chance to win a treasure trove of Shovel Knight delights. Adventure awaits – enter today! This sweepstakes ends on Sept. 4, 2024 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/dab07cd0247c261f.
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games Mid-Year Sale – Save up to 85% off on your favorite titles and begin an unforgettable adventure during the Warner Bros. Games July Sale! Save on games like LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition. This sale ends Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4 The Elements
- Abathor
- Ao Oni – Available July 26
- Arcade Archives FOOTBALL CHAMP
- Astoria: Fate’s Kiss
- Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- City Takeover – Available July 26
- Cobra Kai Collection
- COSMIC FANTASY
- COSMIC FANTASY2
- Courageous Reasoning Nori 7 New World
- Cricket Captain 2024
- Cyber Racers: Retro Neon Punk Drift – Available July 26
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow
- Death Noodle Delivery – Available July 31
- Epyx Rogue
- Escape Fear 2: Hide And Seek Horror
- Exhausted Man
- Exophobia
- Faster Than Bolt – Available July 26
- Fishing Break
- Fit My Dog – Available July 26
- Gallery of Things: Reveries
- Gravity Circuit Deluxe Edition
- Harvest Days
- HELLPIT 3D PLATFORMER – Available July 26
- Hidden Cats in Rome
- Hollow Cocoon
- Inflatables – Available July 27
- Jewel Fight: Heroes of Legend – Available July 26
- Life Sim Bundle
- Little Army – Available July 28
- Midnight Collection – Available July 30
- Mists of Noyah
- Monument: Invasion
- My Little Universe + God of Light Remastered Bundle
- NINJA SLAYER NEO-SAITAMA IN FLAMES
- nPool
- Pair Horror
- Pirate Year Thousand: The Kraken Piece
- Puppy Cars: Games for Kids Edition, Animal Adventure
- Ringlorn Saga
- SANBANSEN PLUS
- Seven Nights Ghost
- Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress
- SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS
- Some Some Convenience Store
- Speed Overflow
- Sportitions’24 – Available July 26
- Steel Racer – Available July 26
- Summer In Trigue – Available July 31
- TACTICAL BANDITS
- The Garden Path – Available July 30
- The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3
- Thief Simulator: Heist Master – Available July 27
- TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos TWIN PACK – Available July 31
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Dogs
- Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Robots
- Uncover the Triad of Terror
- Witch Guardians: Quest for the Ancestral Magic
- YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2