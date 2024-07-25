Nintendo eShop Update: Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, The Star Named EOS

This week’s eShop update has a pair of games that you’ll want to check out if you’re a fan of puzzles. Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure has garnered raves for its Zelda-esque aesthetic and its fun puzzles. Similarly, The Star Named EOS currently has 100% positive reviews on Steam, with lots of people quite enthused about how beautiful the game looks.

There are plenty more games arriving as well, so see the full list below!