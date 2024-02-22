Re-Reintroducing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Back when magazines were still a big thing, I remember being wowed by a Game Informer cover showing the beloved American Icon Mickey Mouse facing down a towering phantom armed with a paintbrush. Disney Epic Mickey got the grand treatment and was a featured story of the October 2009 issue of the magazine you can secure at your local Gamestop. The game came out and received mixed reviews on Metacritic, but did well enough to warrant a sequel in the form of Disney Epic Mickey: Power of Two and it ended there.

However today we received word that the title which helped reintroduce Oswald the Lucky Rabbit will be receiving a remake that will appear on PC and consoles. Developed by Purple Lamp in conjunction with Disney Games, the team even managed to receive aid from Warren Spector, the director of the original game. Spector also shared a comment which shows the title did have it’s share of fans and how happy he is to see that the title will reach a new generation of fans.

“I’ve received more heartfelt fan mail from players of all ages about Disney Epic Mickey than any other project I’ve worked on – a true indicator of the timelessness of this game,” said Warren Spector, director of the original Disney Epic Mickey. “That my team and I contributed to that legacy is truly an honor and I’m delighted that old fans and new will get to enjoy the adventures of Mickey and Oswald in Wasteland once again.”

It’s pretty wild we went from a Disney that seemingly abandoned games to one which has embraced it’s backed catalog wholeheartedly. Here’s hoping that the title will see success so that it’s sequel will also get the remake treatment and if one can dream, perhaps we could even see a Disney Infinity remake…ok now I’m just getting delusional.

Disney Epic Mickey is set for a 2024 release on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed | Announcement Trailer

Wield the magic brush: Paint to create, thinner to alter. Every choice shapes your story.

Meet Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney’s original star, in a rich, narrative-driven world.

Enjoy advanced gameplay with new abilities and enhanced visuals in a classic setting.

Mickey has new moves such as dash, ground pound and sprinting.

High replayability with multiple endings based on your unique playstyle and decisions.