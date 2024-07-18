CKRD teams with Limited Run Games to celebrate the return of Tomba!

With Limited Run Games’ pre-order of Tomba!: Special Edition opening tomorrow July 19th, the team at CKRD revealed that they have teamed up with Limited Run Games to sell a Tomba themed version of their NEO S controller!

With a unit count of 1000, this controller designed by POPeArt utilizes art depicting our pink haired hero taking on his porcine enemies. The controller’s d-pad and face buttons are in a shade of pink and the shoulder buttons come in a darker shade of pink. The controller also comes with a charging stand which can double as a display stand.

As with all CRKD controllers, you can register your Tomba! NEO S controller on the company’s app where users can track their controller’s place in the production run and obviously the lower the number the rarer it will be!

The Tomba! NEO S Collectible Controller will be exclusively sold on Limited Run Games’ website and the pre-order period will be from July 19th to September 1st. The physical edition as well as the Tomba! NEO S controller will ship sometime in Q4 2024/Q1 2025 according to the Limited Run Games website.

Tomba!: Special Edition will be coming to PC, Switch and the PS5 on August 1st.