Celebrate Gravity Circuit’s 1st anniversary with savings

Robot designs that look like they came from 21XX (That’s a Mega Man X reference folks) and gameplay that is reminiscent of Treasure’s Mischief Makers, washed in a sepia-ish Game Boy palette is my way of describing Gravity Circuit. I’ve had opportunities to try the game at conventions and I wish I had time to enjoy the finished product. Thankfully players with excellent taste and better time management than me have given the game a shot and in the year the game has been out, Domesticated Ant Games is slashing prices on the title to celebrate the game’s first birthday!

From July 15th till the 22nd, players can pick up the Deluxe Edition of the title on PlayStation Network and the Nintendo eShop at 35% off. PC players might not have access to a deluxe edition, but they can grab the base title of the game at 40% off! If you’re new to the title and aren’t sure of the quality of the title, rest assured your worries are for naught as Gravity Circuit has garnered a “Mighty” rating on OpenCritic and “Generally Favorable” classification on Metacritic. User ratings on these aggregator sites are also in the positive territory, so if you love platformers you should be set with this game!

In addition to announcing the discount on Gravity Circuit, the team also sent a message to the fans hinting at what’s to come.

“It’s hard to believe, but it’s already a year since Gravity Circuit’s release! Time sure flies, when you’re working on patches and the like. To commemorate the day, we’ve prepared a few things, that you can find from our X/Twitter (@GravityCircuit), as well as Tumblr (gravitycircuit.tumblr.com). But of course, before we forget, we’d like to express our sincere thanks to all our players, and your valuable feedback. While we’re slowly beginning to move onto our next project, never in our wildest dreams did we expect Gravity Circuit to receive the kind of reception it did, and it’s a valuable learning experience moving forward. Thank you all, you’re the best.”

Let’s hope we hear sooner than later what the team will be up to next!

Gravity Circuit is available now on PC, Switch and the PlayStation platform.

Gravity Circuit – Launch Date Trailer:



Gravity Circuit - Launch Date Trailer

