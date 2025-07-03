Zenless Zone Zero’s Operation Yum hits jolly old England thanks to Butchies

HoYoverse knows the way to a gamer’s heart is through their stomachs and the company certainly has teamed with plenty of dining establishments to promote their titles. In the past we’ve seen partnerships with KFC, McDonalds, Happy Lemon where players will see beloved characters helping sell fast food. Zenless Zone Zero, the company’s urban action role playing title is now teaming up with English fried chicken sandwich chain, Butchies to celebrate the game’s Operation Yum event.

From July 15th to August 15th, British Proxies can enjoy the ZZZing Burger and receive a code card that can be redeemed in game to receive an exclusive avatar profile card, Operation Yum Postcard and Poster. To kick off the collaboration The Butchies located at 120 Tooley St., London SE1 2TH, UK will be hosting a special event from July 19th and the 20th, where fans can interact with cosplayers, enjoy a ZZZing Burger and participate in a missions where they can participate in a lucky draw where winners can go home with prizes like an Operation Yum Beach tile, Pins, Keychains, Keyrings and Posters!

Normally I would lament the fact that a city abroad is getting a HoYoverse food collab, but the US also got a collaboration to celebrate the Operation Yum event, one that I actually got to experience. So expect a report on the US Operation Yum food collaboration.

Butchies can be found across London with seven locations and has been in operation since 2013.

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S,. iOS and Android.