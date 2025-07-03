Assemble your own Lich King with Fanhome’s latest Build-Up Model Subscription featuring the World of Warcraft character

There’s something about episodic model building, where one day you’ll come home and waiting for you is another batch of pieces for a model that when completed will be a conversation piece in your home. Well Fanhome, the purveyor of this kind of model kits have just announced the latest franchise to join their ever growing model plans.

From the icy continent of Northrend, the master of the scourge, the wielder of Frostmourne and he who sits atop the frozen throne, the Lich King! This horrifying spector was introduced to the world in Warcraft III and had his profile further raised in the iconic World of Warcraft expansion, the Wrath of the Lich King. Now dutiful collectors can assemble this menace piece by piece and pose this nearly 2ft tall figure as he wields his blade with a cape flowing and fur lined boots (A first for a Fanhome model).

Each package will also come with a magazine which will detail the history of the game and give those new to the Warcraft franchise an excellent primer on the series. The subscription will also come with gifts such as a set of 3 posters, a pin, a cap, a mug, desk mat as well as a backpack. Those who want a display stand can up for the premium subscription tier which will a cost of $1.95 starting from the 3rd package with some exceptions (see the product page linked here for full details).

As someone who is currently building the company’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord, I’m certainly satisfied with the cadence at which the parts come, giving something to look forward to. I know if you’re a fan of World of Warcraft and need a showpiece to flex your fandom, this kit is probably one of the best things you can get for yourself. Pre-orders have started and shipping will begin in July. Don’t miss out on it like I did with their Robocop model…I’m still kicking myself for that one.