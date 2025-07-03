DK and Pauline team up to smash, crash, explore in a new Donkey Kong Bananza trailer

The next big first party Nintendo Switch 2 release is only about 2 short weeks away, so Nintendo dropped off yet another new trailer showing off the 3D platforming adventure.

The new footage “shows off all the ways Donkey Kong and his new partner Pauline work together to smash, crash and explore the depths of the Underground World in a quest to reach the Planet Core”, according to Nintendo. And if you check out the video below you’ll definitely get a taste of that!

Donkey Kong Bananza is set to jump onto the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17th, 2025.

Donkey Kong Bananza – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2



Swinging exclusively onto the Nintendo Switch 2 system on July 17, this all-new 3D platforming action adventure game lets DK use Bananza Transformations (empowered by Pauline’s singing voice) to temporarily boost his strength, speed and more as the pair dig their way through the world’s layers! Smash your way to the Planet Core before the greedy Void Company gets there first and Void Kong claims all the world’s riches for himself! Along the way, DK and Pauline will unearth Banandium Gems, Banandium Gold and other collectible surprises that can earn them more beneficial rewards. You and a friend can also control Donkey Kong and Pauline separately in local co-op play, and the game also supports GameShare1 – if only one player has the game, they can quickly share it with another player so they can join on their own system! If you want to learn even more about Donkey Kong Bananza, check out the full Donkey Kong Bananza Direct here for additional details!