Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta goes live on August 30th

Activision has confirmed details of the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta, though if you were hoping for getting some hands on that new “Omnimovement” system before the summer ends, you may not totally love the news.

Those who pre-order the game will get early access to the Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta beginning on August 30th, with normie players getting a chance to download and check it out as an open beta a week later on September 6th, 2024.

Check out additional details below and at the official blog. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available for a worldwide launch on October 25th, 2024.

Mark your calendars, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta kicks off on August 30. The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta gives fans hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps, lets them build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes. Black Ops 6 preorders are available now at participating retailers, in-game, via players’ platform stores, or at CallofDuty.com. For more information on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, be sure to check out the new COD POD (Call of Duty Podcast), with in-depth information on what has been revealed to-date on the game. Here is the schedule for the Multiplayer Beta: Weekend One: Early Access Available to players who have preordered the game across all platforms (consoles and PC), as well as Game Pass subscribers, the first Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 30 at 10AM PT, and end on Wednesday, September 4 at 10AM PT. Weekend Two: Open Beta The second Beta weekend is for all players on all platforms, regardless of their preorder status, as well as Game Pass subscribers. The second Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6 at 10AM PT, and end on Monday, September 9 at 10AM PT. For more information about Call of Duty: Next or the Multiplayer Beta, head to the Call of Duty blog.