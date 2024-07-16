Destiny 2: Echoes – Act 2 has launched

Eyes up Guardians, Act 2 of Destiny 2: Echoes is now officially available… Act 2 of Destiny 2: Echoes is now officially avai… Act 2 of Destiny 2: Echoes is now offic….. Bad echo joke aside, the latest drop for the extremely awesome Destiny 2 – The Final Shape expansion is pretty stocked with content including story developments, handful of new/reprised weapons, additional Artifact perks, a trio of Battlegrounds, the annual Solstice event and more.

For a sneak peek at what to expect, check out the new Act 2 trailer below and read on for some other news including The Bungie Foundation and the Bungie Day Campaign a unique team up with Rec Room and more!

Destiny 2: Echoes screens:

Destiny 2: Echoes | Act 2 Trailer:



Today, Act 2 of Destiny 2: Echoes launches with new content including new Battlegrounds activities, two new weapons, one reprised weapon, five additional Artifact perks, and more story developments for the first Episode in the year of The Final Shape. In Act 2, players will fight to uncover more information about the Conductor, a mysterious new enemy shaking up the Vex. Guardians will continue to journey through Nessus with two out of three new Battlegrounds available today, while the third Battleground will be introduced next week with the story progression. Also returning to Destiny 2 later during Act 2 is the annual Solstice event, and this year Guardians have never had a better time to celebrate with the defeat of the Witness. Solstice brings players a new set of explorer-themed armor and an invitation to join the annual Bonfire Bash for more rewards. More information on Solstice to come at a later date. The Bungie Foundation is going all out for Bungie Day with the Seventh Column Chaos tournament, which has already raised more than one million dollars for the Bungie Foundation, which supports children’s well-being, inclusion, diversity, and equity as well as our ongoing partnerships with humanitarian organizations. Seventh Column Chaos is an ongoing PvP tournament where sixteen teams of community members compete for glory to help raise money for the Bungie Foundation. The Bungie Day Campaign runs until July 28, and those looking to donate or get in on the action can find more information in the Bungie Day 2024 blog.