Shoot and loot on the go with Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box for the Switch

With a movie coming out August 9th, now would be a good time to get acquainted with the world of Borderlands. So it makes sense for 2K and Gearbox is now offering a new bundle to give Nintendo Switch owners plenty of ways to loot and shoot!

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box collects the Borderlands 1-3, The Pre-Sequel and the adventure titles Tales and New Tales from the Borderlands. The looter shooter titles will include all the DLC released to date. This digital only collection will temporarily cost $37.50 (until August 15) on the Nintendo eShop, however if you own parts of this bundle you will be entitled to a discount based on which SKU you own.

As someone who owns these titles on other platforms this bundle might not be right for me, but if you’re curious about the franchise and want to play it on the go, you might want to open the lid to this Pandora’s Box!

The Borderlands Franchise is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box screens: