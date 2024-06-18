Xbox Game Pass for June 2024: Still Wakes the Deep, FC 24, My Time at Sandrock, SteamWorld Dig

Heads up Xbox and PC Game Pass members, the next set of titles are set to join the Game Pass library quite soon (or have already done so).

Highlights for the next wave of June 2024 Game Pass additions so far include Still Wakes the Deep, FC 24, My Time at Sandrock, SteamWorld Dig 1 and 2 and a few others as listed below. Of course there’s a couple titles also leaving the service quite soon such as FIFA 22, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Stranded Deep, Cricket 22 and a few others, so make sure to play those or pick them up for a discount ASAP!

Check out the latest titles set to join (and leave) the Game Pass library over the next month below and at the Xbox Wire.

Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

Available on day one with Game Pass! From the award-winning developers at The Chinese Room comes a terrifying tale of isolation. You are trapped on an oil rig in the North Sea, running from an unknowable horror that has come aboard. With no escape and no way to fight back, all you can do is survive. Learn more about Still Wakes the Deep in Xbox Wire’s hands-on preview.

Coming Soon

My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 19

Just like My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock takes place in a wholesome post-apocalyptic world 300 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!

Keplerth (PC) – June 20

Try to survive on a hostile alien planet in this 2D sandbox RPG, where you can choose to live alone or fight side-by-side with your friends in the online multiplayer mode. Survive, build, farm, fight, and explore your way to victory in this open-world adventure!

EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – June 25

Welcome to the Club – EA Sports FC 24 is coming to PC Game Pass and Ultimate via EA Play on June 25, just in time for UEFA EURO 2024. Lead your nation against the best and challenge for international glory as champions from across The World’s Game go head-to-head to become Champions of Europe.

SteamWorld Dig (Cloud and Console) – June 26

A platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below…

SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console and PC) – June 26

SteamWorld Dig 2 is making a return to the Game Pass library, taking you on a platform mining adventure forged in Metroidvania flames. When an old trading town is struck by mysterious earthquakes, it’s up to a lone steambot and her unlikely companion to uncover what trembling terrors lie beneath.

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

Join Robin Hood and his unwavering band of outlaws in 12th-century England on their mission for a free Nottingham, as you travel across various regions and build up a secret hideout village and help the denizens of the surrounding lands. Complete quests, construct various builds, craft a broad range of items, and freely explore locations inspired by both myth and history in this open-world RPG with base-building features.

DLC / Game Updates

Minecraft: Tricky Trials Update – Available now

Venture into the Tricky Trials Update! Team up or go solo and discover new decorative blocks, hostile mobs, items, weapons, paintings, and the trial chambers – a sprawling structure stuffed with traps and treasures for every player!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Smite: Summer Sizzle Pack – Available now

Ignite your fights with the Summer Sizzle Pack in the free-to-play action MOBA game, Smite! Unlock the gods Danzaburou, The Morrigan, and Fenrir as well as their voice packs and emotes. Plus, unlock a 3-Day Account Booster!

Monster Hunter Now: New Season Bundle – Available now

Hunt monsters in the real world on your mobile device! Celebrate Monster Hunter Now’s Season 2 with a bundle that includes new monster materials and other awesome bonuses! Claim one Ultra Hunting Ticket, a Paintball, a Potion, a Wander Orb, and a material for crafting Basarios (new monster with the next update!) weapons and armor. This Perk content requires Monster Hunter Now mobile game to use (available free-to-play).

Leaving Soon

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, be sure to check the dates below and don’t forget to use your 20% membership discount on games you would like to keep!

Leaving June 30

FIFA 22 (Console and PC)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Stranded Deep (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sword and Fairy Together Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Leaving July 5

Cricket 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

