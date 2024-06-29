Try before you buy as Dragon’s Dogma 2 gets a free timed trial

Fans of the original Dragon’s Dogma had to wait nearly 12 years for a next entry in the franchise and according to our very own Dustin, the wait certainly was worth the wait. 3 months after plenty of Arisen has stepped up to the challenge and many Pawns sent out to assist others, publisher Capcom has discounted the title by 20% and have offered a timed trial to entice other potential Arisen to step up.

This trial will consist of the sequel’s first two hours and if you do end up continuing your journey you can load the save from the demo. Don’t dawdle as this trial will eventually end and the game will return to its regular price of $69.99. The list below will have a direct link to the demo as well as when it will be active.

PlayStation 5 June 28 @ 12:00am PDT – July 17 @ 11:59pm PDT

Xbox Series X|S June 27 @ 05:00pm PDT – July 18 @ 02:59am PDT

Steam June 27 @ 10:00pm PDT – July 18 @ 09:59am PDT

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5