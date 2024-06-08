SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS gets release date in new trailer

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting a release date for SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS ever since January’s announcement of the game, today at Summer Game Fest you got some good news: the game will arrive on all platforms — PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — on October 25th.

Of course, if you the type who’s eagerly awaiting that news, then you’ll be even more pleased to know that today’s announcement also included news about the game’s various special editions, including a Digital Deluxe Edition that’ll allow you to play the game three days early (plus a bunch of other goodies). You can read all about the different editions below, along with checking out a bunch of new screenshots and the release date trailer!

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS - Summer Game Fest Trailer

Today, during the Summer Game Fest 2024 livestream, SEGA® announced SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS is set to release digitally and physically on October 25, 2024, and is available for pre-order for PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, and PC starting at $49.99 USD. To celebrate the news, SEGA unveiled a new trailer highlighting more of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS' high-speed action: https://youtu.be/6E36fOpk-Yg SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS' Digital Deluxe Edition allows fans to play the game three days early and includes additional iconic music tracks from previous Sonic and Shadow games, a Terios skin based on Shadow's original concept, behind-the-scenes art, an additional level and Shadow Skin, and more! Sonic fans can also pre-order the Digital Standard or Deluxe editions of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS ahead of launch to receive a legacy skin for Sonic, based on his look from Sonic Adventure™! Players who pre-order the Physical Day One Edition will receive Gerald Robotnik's Journal, a 28-page logbook chronicling Gerald's innermost thoughts and drawings while he created Shadow the Hedgehog and the Ark Space Station, in addition to the legacy skin for Sonic. Please see below for more details on each offering: SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Digital Standard Edition – $49.99 USD Base Game (Digital)

Bonus PlayStation Exclusive – Extended Prologue Animations with deleted scenes (PS4 and PS5 only)

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Physical Day One Edition – $49.99 USD Base Game (Physical Only)

Gerald Robotnik's Journal (28 pages) SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS – Digital Deluxe Edition – $59.99 USD Base Game (Digital Only)

*PRE-ORDER BONUS – Sonic Adventure Skin Digital Deluxe Season Pass: Play the game three days early An additional character skin and level for Shadow (releasing Holiday 2024) Terios Skin Extra BGM Pack Digital Art Book + Soundtrack Skill Points (Sonic Generations™)

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content. Key Features: The Return of Shadow In this new standalone campaign, Shadow’s nemesis, Black Doom, has reemerged and threatens to take over the world once again. Shadow must journey into his past, confront his painful memories, and unlock new dark powers to save the world.

Shadow Evolved Harness Shadow’s new Doom Powers to battle hordes of enemies and tackle platforming challenges like never before. Surf on water, fly over obstacles, and stop time with the return of Chaos Control!

A Journey Through Time and Dimensions Relive signature levels from Shadow’s previous adventures and accelerate through mind-bending stages in both 3D and 2D, warped by Black Doom’s influence as Shadow works to piece together the timeline and thwart his evil plans.

Explore the New White Space Stretch your legs in an all-new hub world inspired by the open-zone gameplay of Sonic Frontiers™. As Shadow gains new powers, he can explore further and uncover the secrets hidden throughout!

The Best of Both Worlds, Remastered Spin dash through a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D versions of iconic stages from past Sonic games, now with updated visuals and reworked cinematics.

New Collectibles, Bonus Content, and more! Rescue Chao hiding in every level, rack up the highest pinball score in the Casino Nights Zone, and check out the museum for behind-the-scenes art, music, and more!

To pre-order SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS today, please visit the official SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS website or check with your preferred retailer for pre-order availability.