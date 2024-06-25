SEGA and Atlus reveal nearly all of their Anime Expo 2024 plans

I’m pretty sure I’ve said Anime Expo is the largest anime convention in the US like 7 or 8 times this month and I’ll probably write the statement a couple more times…so bear with me until the 4th of July and you’ll be spared of that line…for about a year.

SEGA and Atlus shared more details regarding their presence at the show. This includes a booth on the show floor where you can play Metaphor: ReFantazio, as two panels. The first being about Metaphor, the second being about Shadow the Hedgehog, you might get a seat…but all you’ll need is the edge!

SEGA is also hosting an after hours event which if you didn’t buy tickets you won’t be able to attend as it is sold out. The event revolves around the company’s ever popular Like a Dragon/Yakuza franchise dubbed Essense of Fandom Party – Like A Dragon & Yakuza Experience. Will I try to get VampyBitMe to duet with me in Karaoke? Yes? Will I fail utterly? Also Yes. So if you want to see me make a fool of myself, I hope you’ve secured your tickets.

The one event which the company will reveal details to as we get closer to the show is the autograph signing session of Metaphor: ReFantazio Director Katsura Hashino and Character Designer Shigenori Soejima. The duo are this year’s guests of honor, so this might be the one chance western fans will get to meet these luminaries. If you’re serious about getting to this one I would say pay attention to the various social media accounts of SEGA, Atlus and Metaphor.

So which events are you eyeing to attend? I’d love to get to the autograph signing…but I know I don’t have the patience to endure the wait. Either way SEGA and Atlus fans are in for a treat if they can wade through the show’s massive crowds. Attendees I wish you luck

Anime Expo is happening July 4th to the 7th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

ATLUS Presents: The World of Metaphor: ReFantazio Featuring Katsura Hashino & Shigenori Soejima What: Travel beyond Fantasy with Metaphor: ReFantazio! Join Director Katsura Hashino & Character Designer Shigenori Soejima for an exciting panel revealing new information and unseen footage. Explore game development, character designing, and world-building magic.

When: Friday, July 5, 2024 at 10:30AM PT

Where: Petree Hall SEGA Presents: A New Era of Shadow – Shedding Light on the Ultimate Life Form What : Shadow is back! Join Takashi Iizuka (Sonic Team Creative Officer), Kirk Thornton and Stephanie Sheh (English voices of Shadow and Maria), as well as Alan Wan, Kevin Molina-Ortiz, and Christopher Luc, (directors of Studio Giggex) as they discuss all things Shadow – his origins, his story in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, and an upcoming animated short.

When: Saturday, July 6, 2024 at 12:30PM PT

Where: Petree Hall Essence of Fandom Party – Like A Dragon & Yakuza Experience What: Join Series Chief Producer Hiroyuki Sakamoto and Kazuhiro Nakaya, voice of Ichiban Kasuga and Akira Nishikiyama for an unforgettable night filled with themed activities and special guests celebrating the series! Dance the night away, race with friends on a “Pocket Circuit” racetrack, capture fun memories with cosplayers and sing your heart out with a special invitational karaoke contest! Like a Dragon fan VampyBitMe will be the party’s Master of Ceremonies.

When: Saturday, July 6, 2024 from 8:00PM – 2:00AM PT

Where: Anime Expo Lounge 21 This age 21+ event is fully sold out. Saturday access to Anime Expo via 1-day or 4-day pass is required for entry.

SEGA ATLUS Booth What: Play the first public demo in North America for Metaphor: ReFantazio , inside a replica Gauntlet Runner and receive a free Metaphor: ReFantazio notebook. Fans who ‘summon a Persona’ through the interactive Persona 3 Reload photo op and post it to social media with the hashtags #EpisodeAigis and #AX2024 will receive a free Persona 3 Reload lanyard. At the Qadištu Cosplayer photo op, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance fans can take pictures with Lilith (Elizabeth Rage), Naamah (Akemikun), Agrat (xfruitcakex) and Eisheth (Notgrima). Fans who take a photo and post to social media with the hashtag #SMTVV will receive a Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance convention bag while supplies last.

When: Open to all attendees during Exhibit Hall hours

Where: #3720 inside the Exhibit Hall (South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center)