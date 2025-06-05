Silent Hill f showcases creatures and combat at Sony’s State of Play

Naysayers might say otherwise, but the latest edition of Sony’s State of Play presentation certainly over delivered and one of the titles which got people talking was Silent Hill f, the latest entry from Konami’s survival horror franchise.

We previously learned that the game will take place in the 1960s in the fictional country town of Ebisugaoka. Our protagonist Shimizu Hinako finds herself alone and accosted by inhuman creatures. This latest trailer highlights some of these inhuman monsters and they range from fleshy abominations to puppet-ese constructs which look like some of her classmates. We also learn that Hinako will not resign herself to a violent end as she will take up a variety of arms, both improvised and proper weapons like a glaive!

Silent Hill f will show beauty in horror when it debuts on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on September 25th 2025. Players can now pre-order either a standard and a deluxe edition of the game to receive a White Sailor School Uniform for Hinako, Omamori:Peony and an item pack which should aid in your survival. The deluxe edition will also include a digital artbook, a digital soundtrack sampler and a Pink Bunny costume which invokes the spirit of Robbie the Rabbit. Digital Deluxe Edition owners will also get to enter Ebisugaoka 48 hours early!

SILENT HILL f screens:

SILENT HILL f | Release Date Trailer (4k: EN/ESRB) | KONAMI



