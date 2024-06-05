Metaphor: ReFantazio ATLUS Exclusive Showcase 2 debuts during Summer Game Fest.

Chatter around Summer Game Fest is that this year’s edition will focus more on already announced titles, so there won’t necessarily be a “one more thing” shock announcement. So after the big show which is set to air on June 7th 5pm EST/3pm PST, ATLUS is hoping you’ll turn your eyes to their YouTube channel as the publisher announced a showcase that will reveal more details regarding their upcoming title Metaphor: RaFantazio.

There's more to share about Metaphor: ReFantazio! 🙌 Following #SummerGameFest this Friday, watch the "ATLUS Exclusive 2" Showcase at 6pm PT/9pm ET as director Katsura Hashino gives a closer look at the upcoming title. Set your reminders now 🔔 https://t.co/8Dq3MQAPnm pic.twitter.com/z5WoywPemh — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 4, 2024

The program is set to air at 9pm EST/6pm PST. The showcase will feature director Katsura Hashino sharing new details on the game that is scheduled for an October 11, 2024 release. Pre-orders for the title have since started and the collector’s edition of the title have seemingly been sold out at most online retailers so this game is highly anticipated.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Metaphor: ReFantazio - "ATLUS Exclusive 2" Showcase

