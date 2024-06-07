Nintendo tours the US to bring family fun this summer

Last year Nintendo tested the waters of hosting publicly accessible live events with their Nintendo Live event that was held concurrently with PAX West. It seems the reception was good enough that the House of Mario decided to expand these events nationwide. The Play Nintendo Tour will take place from June 13th to September 2nd.

Try out the company’s current and upcoming titles such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (coming out June 27th). Attendees can also collect stickers in their Play Nintendo Tour Passport to earn prizes like Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages and even a 14 day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online.

The tour will hit 9 locations from Salt Lake City, Utah to the largest shopping center in America, the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Please check the press release below to see whether or not the tour will be coming to your town. I know I might need to get a bus ticket as the closest location to me will be at the American Dream at East Rutherford, NJ. But there’s 100 My Nintendo Platinum points up for grabs…so I’ll do what I can to secure them!