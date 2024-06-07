Nintendo tours the US to bring family fun this summer

Last year Nintendo tested the waters of hosting publicly accessible live events with their Nintendo Live event that was held concurrently with PAX West. It seems the reception was good enough that the House of Mario decided to expand these events nationwide. The Play Nintendo Tour will take place from June 13th to September 2nd.
Try out the company’s current and upcoming titles such as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (coming out June 27th). Attendees can also collect stickers in their Play Nintendo Tour Passport to earn prizes like Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages and even a 14 day free trial of Nintendo Switch Online.
The tour will hit 9 locations from Salt Lake City, Utah to the largest shopping center in America, the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Please check the press release below to see whether or not the tour will be coming to your town. I know I might need to get a bus ticket as the closest location to me will be at the American Dream at East Rutherford, NJ. But there’s 100 My Nintendo Platinum points up for grabs…so I’ll do what I can to secure them!
This summer, Nintendo is bringing smiles to cities across the nation alongside Mario, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Pikachu and more with the Play Nintendo Tour. From June 13 to Sept. 2, Nintendo invites kids and their parents to explore the endless adventure and fun of Nintendo and the Nintendo Switch system at various stops across the nation. The national tour is free to attend and brings with it exciting interactive experiences featuring photo-ops with Nintendo characters, giveaways (while supplies last), and playable demos of the latest Nintendo Switch games.
The Play Nintendo Tour has something for everyone – whether that’s discovering a new favorite character, enjoying a family activity, or just showing off your skills in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game! Much like the Play Nintendo website, the Play Nintendo Tour is also a destination for families that’s packed full of fun activities, friendly Nintendo characters, puzzles, quizzes, videos, and more.
What else can young fans expect from this interactive experience? Opportunities to explore the fun and magic of Nintendo worlds and characters – here are just a few samples of what’s in store:
- Are you afraid of ghosts? Summon your courage like Luigi for a frightfully fitting photo-op from the Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD game, launching on June 27.
- Walk the red carpet, snap a pic at the showstopping photo-op and take the stage as Peach to save the Sparkle Theater with a demo of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game. During her theatrical adventure, she’ll transform into a number of exciting personas, from Swordfighter Peach to Patissiere Peach – play around and discover your favorite!
- Share the wonder with friends and family in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game demo! Experience classic Mario gameplay transformed by the magic of Wonder Flowers. Play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Toads, Toadette, Yoshi and Nabbit and discover your new favorite power-ups!
- Rev up your engines with Mario and friends for all of the exciting speedways to be found in both the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.
- Pose for a photo with Pikachu and learn about some of the powerful and playful Pokémon that can be encountered in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games.
- Plus even more! Enjoy demos of Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Pikmin 4, Just Dance 2024 and starting July 18, Nintendo World Championships: NES™ Edition. Then join Tom Nook and Isabelle from Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a fun island-themed photo-op.
Parents can join their kids in plenty of themed fun and activities for the whole family at the event, including personality quizzes, jumbo puzzles featuring Mario and friends, memory matching games and an opportunity to try your hand at the claw machine to snag fun items, just to name a few. The tour even has a dedicated area where attendees can learn more details about the Nintendo Switch system and find some recommended games based on their family’s favorite characters.
Guests will receive a free Play Nintendo Tour passport, in which they can collect stickers after participating in various activities at the event. With a completed passport, they will receive free Nintendo goodies such as Play Nintendo bracelets, coloring pages and even a free Nintendo Switch Online 14-day trial code* (while supplies last) – not to mention a chance to use the claw machine to snag loveable character plushies. Attendees with a Nintendo Account can also check in with My Nintendo at the event to receive a Super Mario themed gift item (while supplies last) and 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points** to redeem for rewards on the My Nintendo site.
The Play Nintendo Tour invites guests to visit when it stops at the following locations:
Market Location Address Dates Salt Lake City, UT The Shops at South Town 10450 S. State Street
Sandy, UT 84070
June 13 – June 16 Denver, CO FlatIron Crossing 1 W Flatiron Crossing Drive
Broomfield, CO 80021
June 20 – June 23 Houston, TX The Woodlands Mall 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380
June 27 – June 30 Des Moines, IA Jordan Creek Town Center 101 Jordan Creek Parkway,
West Des Moines, IA 50266
July 11 – July 14 Philadelphia, PA King of Prussia 160 N Gulph Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406
July 18 – July 21 East Rutherford, NJ American Dream® 1 American Dream Way,
East Rutherford, NJ 07073
July 25 – July 28 Greenville, SC Haywood Mall 700 Haywood Road
Greenville, SC 29607
Aug. 1 – Aug. 4 Miami, FL Aventura Mall 19501 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL 33180
Aug. 8 – Aug. 11 Minneapolis, MN Mall of America® 60 E Broadway
Bloomington, MN 55425
Aug. 30 – Sept. 2
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.