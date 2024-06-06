ATLUS unleashes a Launch Trailer and a Composer Q&A as we march towards Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance’s release date

We’re well within the release date for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance and ATLUS wanted to whet the appetites of gamers with a new trailer for the definitive edition of Shin Megami Tensei V, which will be available on more than the Nintendo Switch. For those who don’t want to be spoiled in regards to the path of Vengeance, the new storyline featured in this release perhaps you shouldn’t actually watch this trailer.

In lieu of skipping the launch trailer, perhaps take a look at the Q&A with Ryota Kozuka, the composer of both the original SMTV and SMTV: Vengeance. The questions range from your standard “What are your inspirations”, “What is your favorite track” and even a non-musical inquiry of “What is his favorite demon”. It’s certainly interesting to hear his thoughts and process when it came to composing the music for the title. It is also mind blowing to learn that Kozuka composed 89 additional pieces of music just for SMTV: Vengeance. So he certainly has put in the work in this release!

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will let you choose your path on June 14th 2024 when it arrives on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – Launch Trailer | NSW, PS5/4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, PC



Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance — Fan Q&A w/ Music Composer Ryota Kozuka



