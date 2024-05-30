Ubisoft Forward live event set for June 10th

Just about every day as of late there has been a new videogame summer live event announcement, especially since there’s no centralized or in-person mega event like the e3 in existence right now. Anyway, Ubisoft is the latest to drop their event details in the form of the Ubisoft Forward broadcast which has been scheduled for June 10th, 2024 at 12:00pm PT/3:00pm ET.

We’re excited as always for some surprises and unexpected announcements, along with some world premiere trailers and gameplay footage for already known titles such as Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows and XDefiant.

Check out Ubisoft Forward Live on YouTube, Twitch or the official event site at Ubisoft.com/Forward. Those who watch on Twitch can get some drops which are also detailed right here and below.

[ESRB] Ubisoft Forward Live | Announcement Trailer:



Ubisoft Forward kicks off at 12:00PM PT/9:00PM CET on June 10, offering up exclusive looks at Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and more. You can catch the stream at Ubisoft.com/Forward, through Ubisoft Connect, or via Ubisoft’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. On YouTube, you’ll have the option to watch with English subtitles, audio description, and/or American Sign Language. Additionally, trailers for the games shown during Ubisoft Forward will be available on YouTube with English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Turkish, Polish, and Thai subtitles. If you’re watching on Twitch, whether on Ubisoft’s channel or through anyone co-streaming through the “Special Events” category, you’ll be eligible to earn up to nine Twitch drops for different games depending on how long you watch (just

make sure that your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts are linked): 15 minutes:

Earn the Ultra Top Fan Charm in Rainbow Six Siege 20 minutes:

Earn the Forest’s Dawn Trinket in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora 30 minutes:

Earn The Trailblazer Trinket in Star Wars Outlaws 45 minutes:

Earn the M60 Eruption Weapon Skin in XDefiant and the Skull and Bones Welcome Firework in Skull and Bones 60 Minutes:

Earn the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale (1964) in The Crew Motorfest, the Yurei Bushido Gear Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and the Koi Uchide-no-Kozuchi trinket in Assassin’s Creed Shadows Be sure to tune in early starting at 11:30AM PT/8:30PM CET to catch the 30-minute preshow focusing on upcoming updates for live games, and keep watching after the show concludes for a deeper look at some of the upcoming games. For a full rundown of all the day’s highlights once the show concludes, visit Ubisoft News for news, previews, and more announcements delivered during the show.