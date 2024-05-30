Fusion is the highlight of this latest Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero trailer

Fusion is a more common technique in Dragon Ball than you think. We first saw it during the Frieza Saga when Piccolo fused with the dying Nemekian warrior Nail to bolster his strength to take on impending threats. Saiyans got into the act during the Boo Saga which saw Trunks and Gohan learn the very awkward fusion dance and we eventually learned of the Potara earrings which is supposed to cause a more permanent combination.

I’m not sure what was the purpose of going through the pseudo history of this combination technique in Dragon Ball, but I guess it’s supposed to segue into a brand new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. The successor the the Budokai Tenkaichi series of fighting games, the team at Bandai Namco promises the roster to be voluminous and they have shown a large hexagonal grid that is gradually being filled by portraits of the Z-Fighters and their foes. This trailer adds a plethora of characters who have fused during the series.

Trunks, Goten, Gotenks, Kale, Califa, Kefla, Fused Zamasu, Vegito and Gogeta are showcased in a flurry of action. Plenty of combination attacks, and world shattering ki blasts litter the screen. Supposedly with this trailer the roster of the game has ballooned up to 82 with 21 additions coming from this trailer alone (Fused characters and their base forms). With some of the attacks, I’m inclined to ask if the game will feature team matches. I guess we’ll hopefully learn more the next time the game is showcased…which will be sooner than you think as the end of the trailer reveals the game will be participating in Summer Game Fest!

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be coming to PC, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and a release date is still yet to be revealed.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Fused Warriors Trailer [BUDOKAI TENKAICHI Series]



