God of War Ragnarök thundering onto PC this September

By any measure, God of War Ragnarök is one of the best games the PS5 has to offer. This September, PC gamers will get to see what all the fuss is about when the game arrives on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Announced on Sony’s State of Play earlier today, God of War Ragnarök will be available on September 19. According to the PlayStation Blog it’ll have a host of features that should entice people who haven’t yet played the game, including unlocked framerates, upscaled visuals, and all the game’s post-launch updates, including God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla. If you head over to the game’s Steam page, you’ll also see that the game requires a PlayStation Network Account — which seems a little odd, seeing as we’re talking about a single-player game.

We’ll surely find out more about that, plus the specs required to run the game, as we get closer to the game’s release date, but for now, we’ll have to settle for the new PC trailer below!

God of War Ragnarök PC - Announce Trailer | PC Games (Audio Description Available)

