These toys have a tall order in Hypercharge: Unboxed

Hypercharge: Unboxed was one of those titles I would always see on social media as gifs. Plenty of images of plastic soldiers fighting in the toy aisle seems like it would be a cool time. Well today, I won’t have to just look at animated gifs as Hypercharge: Unboxed will let it breathe on the Xbox platform.

The Hypercore is a power source which contains the precious memories of toys. The diabolical Major Evil wants to vanquish all those reminders of a simpler time by destroying the Hypercore. Join Sargent Max Ammo to defend the Hypercore at all costs. The action can take place anywhere, a child’s room, the backyard, even the aisles of the toy store. Do it solo or team up with up to 3 people to stop Major Evil plans for good!

Hypercharge: Unboxed is available exclusively (for now) on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Hypercharge Xbox Launch Trailer



