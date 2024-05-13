Pokémon Fusion feature to debut at Pokémon GO Fest 2024

As we covered recently, Niantic has kicked off the season with a whole Rediscover Pokémon GO update campaign in which they have been rolling out numerous updates for the long running, still very popular augmented reality title.

With Pokémon GO Fest 2024 approaching rapidly, today the studio revealed an interesting new feature by the name of “Pokémon Fusion”. Beginning with raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2024, the Prism Pokémon Necrozma will make its debut — as will the ability to fuse it with Solgaleo or Lunala to get Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma respectively. This fusion will be made possible by utilizing Solar Fusion Energy or Lunar Fusion Energy that can be obtained through early access Special Research events or defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma/Dawn Wings Necrozma in those raid battles. Phew, a little confusing, but the trailer below should help clear things up!

Anyway Pokémon GO Fest 2024 kicks off on May 30 to June 2, 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, then June 14 to 16, 2024 in Madrid, Spain and finally July 5 to 7, 2024 in NYC.

Experience the Power of Pokémon Fusion in Pokémon GO!:



