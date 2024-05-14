Sony Interactive Entertainment announces new PlayStation leadership structure

Jim Ryan rode off into the sunset at the end of March this year and while Hiroki Totoki served as interim CEO, gamers around the world were waiting with baited breath to see who will steer PlayStation into its next era. Yesterday Sony Interactive Entertainment finally revealed a more permanent replacement. Rather than name one person, the company opted to go with 2 CEOs, with one name being very familiar to the PlayStation faithful.

Starting on June 1st 2024 Hermen Hulst will become the CEO of the Studio Business Group and Hideaki Nishino will lead the Platform Business Group. Interim CEO Hiroki Totoki will take on the role of Chairman of SIE and serve as the duo’s manager. Hulst’s new role will be managing PlayStation’s first party content, this is in addition to his work as the head of PlayStation Studios. Nishino is a relative unknown outside to the hardcore Sony fandom, but prior to his ascent to the CEO of the Platform Business Group, he led the group which was responsible for the technology that powered PlayStation Hardware and software. His new responsibilities will include third party relations, and commercial operations which include the marketing/sales of hardware and services.

So while the company has taken a few lumps in the last couple of months, do you think this change in leadership will hopefully lead to a reset in relations between the company and its fanbase. Do you think this duo has what it takes to bring the brand back to the mountaintop or will they continue its descent into obscurity? I’m certainly looking forward to the moves these two men will make to guide this iconic gaming brand!

Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), the company behind PlayStation, today announced the new leadership structure of SIE. Effective June 1, 2024, Hideaki Nishino will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Platform Business Group, and Hermen Hulst will be appointed CEO of SIE’s Studio Business Group. Hiroki Totoki, who has been serving as interim CEO of SIE, will serve as Chairman of SIE in addition to his role as President, COO and CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Nishino and Hulst will report to Totoki and intend to collaborate closely to strengthen each core business while maximizing synergies at SIE. “Sony Interactive Entertainment is a dynamic and growing business that delivers incredible entertainment experiences through the connection of content and technology. These two leaders will have clear responsibilities and will manage strategic direction to ensure the focus remains on deepening engagement with existing PlayStation users and expanding experiences to new audiences,” said Hiroki Totoki, Interim CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, President, COO and CFO, Sony Group Corporation. Nishino is currently SVP, Platform Experience Group, and leads the team responsible for developing the experiences and technology within PlayStation products and services. The Platform Experience Group pushes the boundaries of play in many ways, including the innovations in PlayStation 5, the immersiveness of PlayStation VR2, and connecting millions of people on PlayStation Network. In his new capacity as CEO of the Platform Business Group, Nishino will continue to be responsible for technology, products, services, and platform experience. He will also oversee third party publisher and developer relations and commercial operations, including sales and marketing of hardware, services, and peripherals. “We will continue to connect players and creators through world-class products, services, and technology. We always strive to grow our community even bigger with innovation in every area at Sony Interactive Entertainment,” said Hideaki Nishino, SVP, Platform Experience Group. “I am honored to be appointed such an important role alongside Hermen. By working more closely together, we will be positioned to build incredible experiences for an ever-expanding audience now and in the future.” Hulst is currently serving as SVP and Head of PlayStation Studios, and responsible for developing content across many devices including PlayStation consoles and PCs and bringing video game IP to new mediums such as film and television through PlayStation Productions. The PlayStation Productions team is working on several game adaptations and developed the Emmy award winning television series, “The Last of Us,” an adaptation from an award winning game. In his new role as CEO of the Studio Business Group, Hulst will be responsible for the development, publishing, and business operations of SIE’s first party-content. “I am thrilled to lead the studio business group and continue to build on our success with PlayStation 5, while preparing for the future,” said Hermen Hulst, SVP, Head of PlayStation Studios. “The video game industry is one of the largest entertainment industries in the world and has been built on the marriage of content and technology, and I look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of play and entertainment.”