Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus gets an enhanced PS5, Xbox Series X, Steam release

Spike Chunsoft’s moody, noir detective adventure Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is set to get an enhanced release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC via Steam later this year.

The original, available only on the Nintendo Switch at the moment, will come to additional platforms as Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus on October 1st, 2024 and will feature upgraded 4K visuals, super quick loading times, all the Substories DLC content, a new Gallery mode and various quality of life enhancements.

Those PS5 gamers who want to go all-in can pick up a physical Lucid-Noir Limited Edition which includes a PlayStation 5 SteelBook case, Spirited 6.5″ Shinigami plush, Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack and the game too, of course. There will be various digital editions available for all platforms as well.

Check out some screens/art and the announcement trailer below.

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Announcement Trailer | PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam:



Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus screens:



Spike Chunsoft, Inc. today announced that Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus, a lucid-noir detective adventure from the creators of the Danganronpa series, is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam in North America and Europe on October 1, 2024. In this lucid-noir detective adventure, Yuma Kokohead, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain. Originally released as Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE for Nintendo Switch in June 2023 to high praise, Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus includes enhancements and additional features for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. New “Plus” enhancements and additional features include the following. 1. 4K Compatability

Experience the neon-lit streets of Kanai Ward and the strange atmosphere of the Mystery Labyrinth in stunning detail with upgraded shading, textures, and graphics in 4K resolution. 2. Reduced Loading Times

Loading times have been significantly reduced so you can stay immersed in the story. 3. Includes Five Substories

Includes all previously released DLC from the Nintendo Switch version. Play through all 5 substories featuring different Master Detectives. Substories Ch. Desuhiko: Charisma Killed the Cat

Ch. Fubuki: Fubuki’s Luckiest Day

Ch. Halara: Raining Cats & Dog

Ch. Vivia: The Near-Death Detective

Ch. Yakou: Thank You, My Detective 4. Gallery Mode Added

The new Gallery Mode allows you to revisit cinematics and BGM that you’ve unlocked in-game. You can watch your favorite scenes as many times as you’d like. Bonus Novel: How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case for PlayStation 5

How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case is an original, newly-written novel about Halara Nightmare, a Master Detective with the Forensic Forte “Postcognition,” and serves as a prequel to the main story of the game. It contains no spoilers and can be read before playing the game. The story is supervised by Kazutaka Kodaka, main scenario writer for the game. While investigating a case, Halara is trapped by snow inside a mountain cabin alongside violent prisoners. Then an incomprehensible murder occurs…with no witnesses. In an extreme situation where doubt looms, the eye of a genius private detective will reveal the truth. First-run physical copies for PS5 include a printed copy of the original novel, How to Be a Master Detective: A Halara Nightmare Case. PS5 digital pre-orders for the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions come with a digital download version of the novel. *Bonus item available for PS5 versions only.

*Digital pre-order with bonus exclusive to PlayStation 5, and does not require a PlayStation Plus membership. Available until October 1, 2024 PDT. See the PlayStation Store in your region for details.

*Art not final. Designs, contents and names are subject to change without prior notice.

*Quantity of physical version bonus is limited. Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Physical and Digital Editions Lucid-Noir Limited Edition (physical) PS5 includes: Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus

Outerbox with artwork by Rui Komatsuzaki

PlayStation 5 SteelBook

Spirited 6.5″ Shinigami plush

Noise of Neon Official Soundtrack Standard Edition (physical) PS5 includes: Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Standard Edition (digital) PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam includes: Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus Digital Deluxe Edition (digital) PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam includes: Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE Plus

Digital Art Book – The Book of Death

Digital Soundtrack – Noise of Neon For details on where to pre-order Master Detectives Archives: RAIN CODE Plus visit: https://www.spike-chunsoft.co.jp/raincode/en/plus/ Physical version published in European regions by Reef Entertainment. Game Overview

Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation

Kanai Ward is the home of many unsolved cases and is under the complete control of Amaterasu Corporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to collect Solution Keys to use as evidence and testimonies in investigations. Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a Unique and Offbeat Puzzle-Solving Experience

As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside, however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don’t apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to the heart of the case. Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!