Danganronpa creators return with Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE

You may have missed it amongst the bigger names at this morning’s Nintendo Direct, but amongst the Pikmin and Kirby and Zelda, there was a new game announced by the creators of the Danganronpa series.
Titled Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE, the game definitely has some similarities to Danganronpa, since you’re trying to solve crimes, and you have to catch and destroy lies that are being literally thrown your way (judging from the trailer, at least). However, the setting differs a little, since you’re playing as an apprentice detective (and the spirit haunting him) exploring a city filled with unsolved mysteries.
If the creators’ past games are anything to go by, the game is sure to have some horrifying twist, but the trailer and screenshots below make Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE look like a game to watch for when it arrives on the Switch next spring.
Spike Chunsoft, Inc. today announced Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE is coming to Nintendo Switch™. The lucid-noir adventure game by the creators of the Danganronpa series is scheduled for a Spring 2023 release in North America and Europe.
About Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE
Yuma, an amnesiac detective-in-training, and Shinigami, the spirit haunting him, tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain.
Master Detectives vs. Megacorporation
A city of rain is gripped by innumerable unsolved mysteries, under the complete control of a megacorporation. Master Detectives from around the world, each possessing unique powers, must rise to the challenge of uncovering the truth. With Shinigami by his side, Yuma joins the investigation as a trainee of the detective agency. Travel freely within the fully 3D environment of the city to gather evidence and testimonies.
Enter the Mystery Labyrinth, a Unique and Offbeat Puzzle-Solving Experience
As the investigation progresses, a realm known as the Mystery Labyrinth will appear, creating a path toward the truth. Once inside, however, the mysteries shrouding the case materialize as gimmicks and traps, lying in wait to consume Yuma. The rules of reality don’t apply here: delve into the ever-changing Mystery Labyrinth and get to the heart of the case.
But that’s not all! Monstrous Mystery Phantoms will do whatever it takes to prevent Yuma from reaching the truth. Dodge their barrage of lies and slash the contradictions to pieces with the Solution Blade!