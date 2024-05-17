Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble’s simian cast swing into view

The monkeys are ready to rumble and today SEGA revealed who will be taking part. The cast has a lot of familiar faces such as AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon and Baby, we also have some newer faces such as Doctor, YanYan and making her debut Palette.

Take control of one of these cutesy monkeys as they search for the legendary banana in story mode which features 200 new stages. Become top chimp when you take on all comers online in the game’s multiplayer modes. You can also make your monkey your own with a plethora of cosmetic items (Over 300 items). After the game has launched, new customization items can be earned by participating in multiplayer to earn opportunities to use the Lucky Monkey Lottery!

For those who want to keep up to date with all things monkey ball, you can sign up for a newsletter on the game’s site and SEGA will send you a code for a special Shinobi costume for the platform of your choice! You have until July 2nd to visit www.BananaRumble.com and sign up!

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will be coming to PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms June 25th, 2024.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Characters & Customization Trailer:



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - Characters & Customization Trailer

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble screens: