Samurai Showdown embraces rollback as more versions of the title get a netcode update

While many are counting down the days to MDW (Memorial Day Weekend for our non-American readership), members of the Fighting Game Community have their eyes on the Greater Chicago-land area as Combo Breaker is set to fill the weekend with intense moments and plenty of fighting game announcements. It seems however SNK decided to cut the line by announcing their weapons-based fighting game Samurai Shodown will be receiving rollback netcode.

While you might be asking “Why wasn’t this implemented in the first place”, the answer is probably more convoluted than explaining what rollback netcode. That said the PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the title will join the PC version of the game in using the netcode preferred by the FGC at large. This leaves the Xbox One X|S and the Switch versions to hopefully await this update.

The game has been out since 2019, so it’s nice that the developers are still supporting it. Since the launch of the game it has nearly doubled its roster from the initial cast and even found it release on mobile via Netflix Games. While I doubt a fourth season of characters will be happening…who knows what the weekend will bring?

Samurai Shodown is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X|S, Xbox Series X|S, the Switch and mobile.