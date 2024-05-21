Gamers rejoice as the Kingdom Hearts series finally arrives on PC*

Kingdom Hearts fans are probably the fans that have been punished the most. Forced to play the franchise they love on a Sony Console or on the cloud via the Nintendo Switch. Why does Square Enix hate Kingdom Hearts fans so much to deny them the chance to play their beloved games with a keyboard and mouse?

Well today the ice encasing the company’s heart has thawed as Square Enix finally announced that Kingdom Hearts franchise is coming to PC via Steam on June 13th (*Even though the games have been available on the Epic Games Store since 2021, but everyone has forgotten about that!). With this announcement 3 titles will encompass the 10 titles which makes up what the company calls the “Dark Seeker Saga”.

A full list of the 3 titles and the games they encompass below and if you’re looking for Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, that’s still only available on Epic Games Store. Those with deep pockets and want to scoop up all 3 titles can pick up Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, a title which matches the franchise’s penchant for having some word salad titles.

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD remastered cinematics) KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep FINAL MIX KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD cutscene compilation)



KINGDOM HEARTS 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie) KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A fragmentary passage –



KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC)

New to the Steam versions of these games are updated graphics and KH3+Re Mind will get an exclusive keyblade dubbed “Dead of Night”. So will you pick up these titles on Steam so you can play it on the one PC games launcher you’ll acknowledge? Needless to say I’ll at least wishlist it and make a game day decision as June 13th draws closer.

KINGDOM HEARTS – Steam Announcement Trailer



